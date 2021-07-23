Play video

Watch Katie Oscroft's report from Boston.

Lincolnshire's vaccination programme has reached a huge milestone after administering its one-millionth Covid-19 jab.

The vaccine was given to a patient at the PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston.

The figure combines both first and second jabs given across the county in the last seven months since vaccinations began to be rolled out last December, and comes just one month after the 500,000th first dose was given.

Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, Rebecca Neno, said:

It truly is an incredible feat and one that back in December seemed a very long way off. The vaccination programme is unprecedented in its scale and ambition, and has only been possible thanks to the support and sheer hard work of so many NHS colleagues, partner organisations, local businesses and volunteers. Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG

She added: "In particular I would like to thank our GP practices and Primary Care Networks (PCNs) who have been a critical part of this, running the network of vaccination sites around Lincolnshire, all of who have hit their own significant milestones in recent weeks and months, making a massive contribution to the total of one million first and second vaccinations."

Credit: NHS Lincolnshire CCG

Lisa Szirtes, 42, from Sleaford, was the recipient of the one millionth jab, she said: "I had no idea until I arrived at PRSA this morning and I still can’t quite believe it.

"It was a huge surprise to be told I was getting the one millionth vaccination and I am very proud to have been that person – it’s certainly something to tell the family about."

Despite its milestone, the Lincolnshire clinical commissioning group is still encouraging more young people to come forward and get vaccinated as take up levels remain low for under twenty nines. Late night walk-in vaccinations are available at the mass vaccinations sites at Lincolnshire Showground and in Boston.