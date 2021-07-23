Sheffield man sentenced to 19 years in prison for historic child sexual offences

A man from Sheffield has been jailed for 19 years for historic sexual offences against children dating back more than 30 years.

The 67-year-old assaulted two girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Sheffield in the 1980s and 1990s.

Peter Wieczorek, formerly of Sycamore House Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault during a trial earlier this month. He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 23 July to be sentenced.

Sentencing Wieczorek, Her Honour Justice Wright praised the victims for their ‘immeasurable courage’ for coming forward to report Wieczorek’s ‘perverted sexual attentions’.

Former train guard, Wieczorek, was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape and nine years for indecent assault, to run consecutively with an extended licence period of one year. He was sentenced to five years in prison, to run concurrently for the second indecent assault – totaling 19 years in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Harding, said:

Both victims have shown exceptional bravery and strength in talking to police officers and I am grateful to them for the support given to our investigation. “I hope the lengthy custodial sentence handed down to Wieczorek today will help his victims as they move forward in their recovery. Detective Constable James Harding, South Yorkshire Police

He added: "I also hope this investigation will give others who may have suffered child sexual abuse the confidence to talk to us. We will investigate all reports of sexual abuse fully – no matter when that abuse occurred."

Anyone with concerns is urged to contact police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The NSPCC helpline can be reached on 0808 800 5000, or support is available for under 18s via Childline, on 0800 1111.