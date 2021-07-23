Play video

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in a river at Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales on Thursday 22 July.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service at around 7.45pm to a report of a 19-year-old man in the River Wharfe.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead. Police say enquiries are ongoing.

The teenager is the sixth person to lose his life in open water in the region during the heatwave over the week.

People are being advised to avoid getting into open water to cool off in warm weather. Yorkshire Water has Tweeted to say: "We’re asking everyone to please don’t put yourself at risk by entering the water".

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police urged people to "please adhere to the signs" as open water can be "very dangerous".

It's after the body of a man was found in Sheffield at Crookes Valley Parkon Sunday 18 July.

