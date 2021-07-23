Play video

A man has died and two teenagers are in hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea off the North Yorkshire Coast on Thursday 22 July.

Police were called by the coastguard at about 2.45pm to reports of people in difficulty in the sea off Reighton Gap, around 4 miles south of Filey.

A 55-year-old man was rescued by the RNLI, but was later pronounced dead. Two teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Coastguard teams, air ambulance crews and North Yorkshire Police also responded to the incident.

The Atlantic 85 Pride of Fred Olsen boat was sent to the scene, crewed by Neil Cammish, Fraser Haddington, Sarah Scrivener and Rhys Colling. A crew member entered the water to assist a man struggling in the water.

The man was in a serious condition and was immediately transferred by top speed boat to waiting paramedics on-shore at Coble Landing Filey, but was later pronounced dead. The two teenagers were taken to hospital.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: