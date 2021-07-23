Around 35,000 are expected to attend Tramlines Festival in Sheffield this weekend, which got underway on today (23 July).

The sell-out event is taking place over three days, with no social distancing or the need for face masks, due to it being part of the Government's series of pilot events.

As part of the Government's Event Research Programme, festival goers will have to demonstrate their Covid-19 status via the NHS app. They will have to provide either proof of full vaccination with doses received at least 14 days prior to the festival, proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test or proof of natural immunity following a positive NHS PCR test within the past 180 days.

Elsewhere in the city, The Fringe at Tramlines is also running alongside the main festival at Hillsborough Park, with citywide venues hosting events and outdoor music and entertainment also taking place on Devonshire Green and in the Peace Gardens.

Anyone attending these events is being advised to continue wearing a face covering indoors and in crowded spaces, even though it is not mandatory to do so, as this event is not part of the Government's Event Research Programme.

Other events are taking place across the city as part of The Fringe Credit: ITV Calendar

Businesses and venues are being supported and encouraged to continue with some safety measures and use of the NHS app, but this is also not mandatory.

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health for Sheffield has said this week that we ‘all need to take it steady’ and has thanked all Sheffield residents for their ‘amazing efforts throughout the pandemic so far’.

With cases still rising nationally and in Sheffield, and with an increase in hospital admissions here, Greg emphasised the importance of still wearing face covering in busy places, having both vaccines, getting tested, self-isolating if you need to, enjoying the outdoors because ‘ventilation is our friend’ and to keep washing our hands.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader at Sheffield City Council said:

Our hospitality venues have worked so hard to stay afloat during the pandemic and to stick to the guidelines that have kept us all safe and they should be applauded for their efforts. With social restrictions now lifted and so many bars, pubs and clubs eager to be involved, The Fringe will provide a huge boost to our local economy and will feel like one big celebration for everyone. Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader at Sheffield City Council

She added: "If you’re going to Tramlines or The Fringe try to plan your weekend as much as possible.

"Use the Tramlines app and stick to all of their guidance and speak to venues about their arrangements for the Fringe, so that you can go to the places where you’ll feel most comfortable.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the best of what Sheffield has to offer and for those who prefer there are lots of opportunities to be outside as well as what our fantastic venues are putting on indoors."

ROAD CLOSURES AND TRANSPORT

Tramlines has shared details of the best ways to get into the festival, here. People coming to The Fringe are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible.

Trams

Trams will operate as normal throughout the day, but in the area of the festival will not run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. All services will terminate at Shalesmoor from around 9pm on Friday and Saturday and 8pm on Sunday. This is following a joint decision by Stagecoach Supertram, SYPTE and Tramlines, because Stagecoach Supertram has reduced staff resource at the current time, primarily due to a surge in employees being contacted with a self-isolation instruction through the NHS Test and Trace system.

People using the tram are advised to plan in advance and make alternative arrangements to get home after the festival.

Road closures

Roads are expected to be congested around Hillsborough so extra travel time should be allowed for.

City centre road closures will be in place during The Fringe at Tramlines as follows:

Friday 9pm to 4am: Devonshire Street, Division Street and Cambridge Street (from Pinstone St/ Moorhead junction) will be closed to traffic. This also includes closures of Rockingham, Carver and all crossover points. Access to resident parking will be maintained.

Saturday 8am to 4am Sunday: Closures as above. Access for deliveries will be allowed until 10am.

Friday 9pm to Sunday 8pm: Devonshire Street between Fitzwilliam Street and Trafalgar Street/Westfield Terrace will be closed all weekend to the Devonshire Green event. Access for deliveries will be allowed between 4am and 10am.

VACCINATION ADVICE

Everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for the vaccination. The following vaccination sites across the city are currently open for walk-ins: