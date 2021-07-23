Woman taken to hospital after crash between tram and HGV in Sheffield

A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision between a tram and a HGV in Sheffield on Friday 23 July.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Cricket Inn Road at 12.11pm. The emergency services remain at the scene this afternoon.

The woman is being treated for minor injuries in hospital and a number of passengers from the tram received medical treatment at the scene.

Some road closures are in place as investigations are carried out.

The following roads are affected and we would advise you avoid the area: Bernard Street, Cricket Inn Road, Nunnery Square, Park Square Roundabout, Effingham Street

The Parkway remains open.