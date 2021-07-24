Second World War bomb on Goole housing development detonated

Play video

Report by Chris Kiddey

Today (Saturday, 24 July) at around 4.20pm colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team successfully and safely detonated a 500lb unexploded WW2 bomb, found on the outskirts of Goole.

Residents were evacuated and businesses were forced to close as after an unexploded Second World War bomb was uncovered on Thursday morning on Rawcliffe Road in Goole, East Yorkshire.

All restrictions are now lifted, with all roads and highways clear of debris and open to the public. The no-fly zone above the location has also been lifted and it is now safe for businesses to reopen and the public to leave their homes.

A statement issued on behalf of all Humberside Emergency Services, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Highways England and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust said:

"On behalf of the Humberside Emergency Taskforce, we’d like to thank the members of the public, particularly those that had to be evacuated for safety, for staying clear of the cordon and allowing the team to bring this operation to a safe conclusion."