An investigation is underway after a three year old toddler was assaulted by a woman in an electric wheelchair in Harrogate.

It happened on Skipton Road, near to Grove Road Primary School, when the woman stopped the mother, who was pushing the child in a buggy, to speak to her. The woman is then alleged to have grabbed the girl and pinched her ear causing fluid to appear before hitting her on the head three times.

The woman is described as white, of 'chubby build, aged between 40 to 50 years old with short brown hair. She was also wearing dark glasses and a short sleeved pink t-shirt.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing to anyone who was on Skipton Road on Wednesday 21, around 10.20am to 10.30am who witnessed the incident or any motorists who may have captured something on dash-cam."