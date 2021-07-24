Warnings are being issued about the dangers of swimming in open waters after multiple reports of people getting into difficulties at beauty spots.

It comes following news that a 19 year old died after getting into difficulty in a river in Grassington on Thursday evening.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service at around 7.45pm to a report of a man in the River Wharfe.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead.

The same day a 55 year old man was rescued from the sea near Filey but was pronounced dead later. Two teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called by the coastguard at about 2.45pm to reports of people in difficulty in the sea off Reighton Gap, around 4 miles south of Filey.

In total six people have drowned during this past week's hot weather across Yorkshire.