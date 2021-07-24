The widow of a man who was murdered by two teenagers has backed an anti-crime campaign in Kirklees.

Elaine Wilson's husband Robert was stabbed to death outside the Thornton & Ross factory in Linthwaite on January 16.

His killers, then aged 18 and 16 were jailed for life in September last year.

Elaine is now working with the Kirklees District Early Action Team through the PEAK (Positive Engagement Against Knives) project, which supports young people to help make them feel safer, realise their potential and improve community cohesion.

This is achieved through education, diversionary work, youth empowerment, inspiration and the use of role models and on-going support.

Elaine, who is from Birstall, has said how the opportunity to talk to young people about the impact of what happened to her husband has made her feel more optimistic about the future.

She wants to turn something negative into a positive, whilst at the same time honouring her husband’s life and recently joined a workshop run by the team at Westborough High School.

The Kirklees District Early Action Team is also planning ‘Robert Wilson Memorial Award’ for the best student on the project, which is run by PCs Paul Jackson and Richard Booth.

They said the young people involved in the project have been 'fantastic' and that they have seen 'signficant improvement in pupils' behaviour.'

They added:" We are extremely grateful for Elaine’s support and after everything she has been through this is very brave and shows immense strength.

The project has been very rewarding for us as officers and seeing students turn things around. They deserve a lot of praise.”