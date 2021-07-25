Once again Yorkshire is at the forefront of medal activity at the Olympics.

Doncaster's Bradly Sinden has guaranteed Team GB it's first medal of the games in Tokyo after beating current Olympic champion Zhao Shuai in the semi finals of the men's 68kg division.

Bradly Sinden beats China's Zhao Shuai in the Taekwondo mens 68kg semi final Credit: PA

Current world champion Bradly will now take on Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rahsitov in the final at around 1.45pm UK time. The winner will take the gold medal and the runner-up will claim silver.

After dominating his round of 16 clash with Tom Burns and quarter final against Hakan Recber it was a much tighter affair in the semi final. 22 year old Sinden trailed after two rounds, but saved his best until it mattered most. He dominated the final round to progress through to the final.

Bradly Sinden celebrates winning Olympic semi final Credit: PA

Elsewhere today, in the pool Pontefract's Max Litchfield fell agonizingly short of a medal for the second successive Olympics. The 26 year old finished 4th in the final of the men's 400 metre individual medley - the same position he finished in Rio five years ago.

Max Litchfield in the Olympics 400m individual medley final Credit: PA

York's James Wilby is through to tomorrows 100m breastroke final, alongside fellow Brit Adam Peaty - who'll be the overwhelming favourite for gold.

James Wilby in the 100m breastroke semi finals Credit: PA

Otley cyclist Lizzie Deignan finished 11th in the women's road race and Leeds diver Katherine Torrance and her partner Grace Reid came 6th in the women's 3m synchronised diving.