Man arrested as police launch murder investigation in Lincoln

Police officers in Lincoln have launched a murder investigation after a 46-year-old man was fatally injured in the early hours of Sunday 25 July.

They have arrested a 22-year-old man from Lincoln on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Emergency services were called to a property on Carr Street in Lincoln, at 12.18am and found a man with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said:

I know this is a concerning incident and people living in this area of Lincoln, or indeed anyone further afield, may well feel worried about what has happened. We are working through the exact details of the circumstances to establish what’s happened and have a number of officers dedicated to the investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, Lincolnshire Police

He added: "We are working closely with the family of the man who has lost his life and doing our best to support them.

"I can confirm that we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and this morning we continue to question a man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"I would like to appeal for information from the public. Were you in the St Mary’s Street of Lincoln around 10pm last night and saw a disturbance between a man or a woman? Or did you see anything that looked suspicious in that area/the Carr Street area around midnight, or have any dashcam footage? If so, please get in touch with us because that information could prove vital."

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101.