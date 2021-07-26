South Asian Heritage Month: making a positive difference in Bradford

Play video

Report by Victoria Whittam

South Asian migration from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India to the UK in the 50’s and 60’s enriched the diversity of the UK, through cuisine, music, and clothes.

Decades on, those influences continue, and generations since have adapted their ancestral customs and traditions to accompany their British heritage.

The Sarwar family from Bradford came to the UK from Pakistan in the 1970's determined to make a positive difference - not only to their own lives, but to those of the surrounding community.

The first generation worked their way from the factory floor to found one of the first restaurants in Bradford, more recently the fourth generation have starred in an NHS Covid campaign, encouraging people to get tested. Education was one of the key factors bringing the Sarwar family to the UK - the fourth generation say that that that decision, made 50 years ago, has opened doors for them.

The Sarwar family say diversity has had such a positive influence on Bradford, and that's why South Asian Heritage month should be celebrated.