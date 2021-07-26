Tramlines festival hailed a success with next year's tickets to go on sale

Tramlines, Sheffield’s biggest festival of music, art and comedy, has come to a close marking a landmark moment for the city and the UK live events industry.

40,000 people a day attended the sold-out event at Hillsborough Park from 23rd to 25th July.

Tramlines gave dozens of bands and artists the opportunity to play music that was recorded in lockdown to live audiences for the first time. ‘End Of The Earth’ from the second album of Sheffield indie-rockers, The Sherlocks, went down a storm.

It marked a new beginning for festival goers, as people who hadn’t seen one another for over a year - were able to come together without having to wear masks or socially distance.

As part of the Events Research Programme, Tramlines trialled the NHS Covid Pass system as an extra layer of protection for festival goers.

For festival organisers, it was an emotional but rewarding weekend. Tramlines Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said “After 18 months of strangeness, it was unbelievable to be back in the park again. There have been so many hurdles we’ve had to jump to get here and honestly, it’s been quite a rollercoaster. It’s been great to see so many happy smiling faces from crew getting back to the thing they love to revellers having the time of their lives watching the bands they love. Hearing the first band ring out over the festival was an emotional moment.

I'd really like to thank everyone for playing their part with the NHS COVID Pass system. It ran very smoothly and by being part of the Events Research Programme, together we're helping to pave the way for festivals and live events to get back to normal.

I’m full of gratitude for everyone; our amazing crew and suppliers, the support from the DCMS, Public Health Sheffield, Sheffield Council, and of course our fans. Thank you all for helping us do this, we love you all and we can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Greg Pell, Director of Public Health Sheffield added “I’ve been impressed by the efforts of Tramlines in terms of Covid testing. It was a mammoth task which was carefully planned for and has been implemented really well. The feedback from attendees has been great, the Covid checks at the gates have worked, with attendees more than happy to show proof of a negative test or double vaccination. This has led to a well-received test event. Thanks to all involved for making Covid testing a priority, whilst allowing people to enjoy one of Sheffield’s biggest and most loved events.”

Earlybird tickets for Tramlines 2022 will be on sale at 6pm today(Monday 26 July).