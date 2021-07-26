Warnings issued after six water deaths amid UK heatwave in Yorkshire

Play video

Report by Chris Kiddey

Safety patrols are being stepped up around the region's reservoirs to help prevent drownings.

Yorkshire Water has brought in twenty extra security staff to keep watch on its most popular locations for visitors.

It says there's been a huge increase in the number of people swimming in potentially lethal stretches of water.Last week across our region - during the hottest spell of the summer so far - a total of six people lost their lives in open waters despite the best efforts of the emergency services

The dead included a fifty five year old man who was reportedly caught in a rip tide in the sea near Filey and nineteen year old Ben Marklew, a promising rugby player who died in the River Wharfe at Grassington.

With the weather set to stay warm - if unsettled this week- we're once again being urged to heed the warnings from safety wardens.