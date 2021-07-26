Wartime bomb discovered near railway line between Guiseley and Ilkley

An 'unexploded bomb' has been found near rail tracks between Guiseley and Ilkley.

Network Rail staff reportedly found the 'bomb' close to the tracks between the two stations this morning and both lines connecting Guiseley and Ilkley are now closed.

It has led to a host of cancellations between Leeds and Bradford and disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Officers were called to the railway line at 9.56am this morning following reports of a mortar shell having been discovered.

A cordon is currently in place while specialist officers attend.

A spokesperson for Northern Rail has said: "The line is closed between Guiseley and Ilkley due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway.

"Until further notice, rail replacement transport will run between Guiseley and Shipley in both directions every half hour. Journey times will be extended by up to 20 minutes.

"Customers at Leeds are advised to travel on alternative services to Shipley and change there for rail connections to Guiseley."