Beach safety campaign launched after spike in drownings across Yorkshire

Report by ITV's Sarah Clark

The RNLI have launched a new beach safety campaign warning about the dangers of open water following a recent spike in drownings across the region.

The sea rescue charity says staycations and the good weather are bringing 20 percent more visitors than normal to the Yorkshire coastline.

North Landing at Flamborough attracts thousands of visitors each year. But the water's tranquil state can turn very dangerous, very quickly.

Something the RNLI want to raise awareness of in their new Beach Safety campaign.

Chris Burrows, water safety officer, said:"There are various dangers such as tidal cut offs so you walk along the beach and a few hours later you can't get back to where you came from. Then there is the issue of rip tides which we are seeing at the moment- where sandbanks shift below the water and cause currents that you can't see and they can be quite strong so even if you are a strong swimmer you can find that you are very quickly carried off shore. "

Last Thursday 22nd July former professional rugby league player David Fell died after the riptide dragged him out to sea at nearby Reighton Sands.

In 2015 Andrew McGeown also drowned trying to rescue his dog, which had been swept out by gale force winds at Scarborough.

Andrew McGeowen died last while trying to rescue his pet dog from the sea at Scarborough Credit: RNLI

In his memory his sister Donna Loveland has set up a Legacy Fund and works with the RNLI to increase education on the dangers of water along our region's coasts.

She said:"The weather has been really nice, people aren't taking vacations abroad and generally I think people just get lost in the moment and maybe don't think about the seriousness of how unpredictable the sea can be. You could be the strongest of swimmers. Nobody is invisible where the sea is concerned. It can take anyone's life in a split second."

Elliott Rogers from The Royal National Lifeboat Institution had this advice.

"Don't try and swim because the shock will exhaust you. Lay back in the water- out stretch your arms to the side and just FLOAT. Give yourself 60-90 seconds, your breathing will calm right down and you will be able to gain control of your body. One arm in the air to raise the alarm and shout for help. "

They also have this vital prevention message for all beach goers.

"We want people to visit a life guarded beach where those lifeguards are there to help keep you safe. If you are going to go in the water - it's really important that you climatise. If you get into the water too quickly you may suffer from cold water shock. If you see somebody else in trouble it's really important that you stay out.Don't put yourself in any unnecessary risk and call those emergency services."