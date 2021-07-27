Man charged in Lincoln murder investigation as victim named

A man has been charged following the murder of another man in Lincoln.

46-year-old Darren Munnelly was found fatally injured in the early hours of Sunday (25 July).

Emergency services were called to a property on Carr Street at 12.18am and found Darren with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

Declan Grant, who is 22, of St Mary's Street in Lincoln, was arrested shortly after and has now been charged with Mr Munnelly’s murder. He has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later (27 July).

Our work is ongoing to ensure we get justice for Mr Munnelly and our investigation does not end here. His life was ended in a devastating act of violence and the effect that has had on his loved ones will change the courses of their lives forever. We work hard to try and make sure we’re doing all we can to do right by his family and friends, and to do right by him. DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU)

Police say they want to thank the public for their help with the investigation.