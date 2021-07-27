A 29 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a plain clothed police officer in Scunthorpe.

Police were called out at around 1.15pm on Monday 26 July to reports of a shooting on Glebe Road. No one was injured.

Assistant Chief Constable, Chris Noble, said: “Understandably, an incident of this nature will come as a shock to local residents and the local community, and indeed to the police service.

"In response to community concerns, we have had an active presence in this area for a number of months now, and our commitment to proactive policing of crime will progress, undeterred. Our ongoing crime fighting initiative, Operation Galaxy, tackles organised criminality head on. Our priority is to ensure our communities feel safe and protected so we continue to invest in specialist staff and equipment to ensure that is the case.

“Local residents will continue to see a heightened presence in the area over the coming weeks as our officers and staff conduct enquiries, provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and engage with and support the community following yesterday’s incident.

“Although this incident is extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in the Humberside police area are extremely rare."

On yesterday’s incident, Police and Crime Commissioner, Jonathan Evison said; “This is a shocking incident and fortunately is something we rarely experience in our area. My thoughts are with the officer concerned. Our police officers and staff put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis and this attack highlights the dangers they can face when working to keep us all safe. I am reassured that this is an isolated incident and grateful to the officers who arrested the man involved.”