A survivor of child sex abuse has slammed Bradford authorities after a damning review into the sexual exploitation of children across the district was published today.

Sammy Woodhouse, who was a victim of the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal said she'd had enough of authorities failing to look after the children in their care and those people who had failed them should 'face criminal charges.'

Sammy said she had been speaking to families in Bradford for many years who had been trying to get the authorities to deal with the situation.

Sammy waived her right to anonymity so that she could speak about her ordeal and campaign for those still suffering child sexual exploitation. Her attacker Arshid Hussain was eventually jailed for 35 years.

Duncan Wood spoke to Sammy and began by asking her if she was surprised that the report says children remain unprotected.

The review across Bradford district was commissioned following the sentencing of nine men in 2019 to a total of 132 years' and 8 months' imprisonment following the abuse of girls in council care. It said the victims suffered abuse 'no child should ever have to experience.'

Authorities in Rotherham were heavily criticised for 'collective failings' over the abuse of around 1,500 vulnerable youngsters there who were raped, beaten and trafficked to other towns and cities over many years by organised paedophile rings.