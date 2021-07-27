Play video

WARNING Martin Fisher's report includes some images of Katie's injuries.

A woman who suffered horrific facial injuries when a piece of sheet metal smashed through her windscreen while driving on the A1 in Lincolnshire has launched a new on-line blog today to help others.

Katie Addison remembers little of being hit by this razor sharp sheet of metal on the A1 near Grantham. Her four year old son was in the car and despite her injuries she managed to steer to safety.

"I had Hugo next to me who was saying mummy mummy are you going to die. No no I'm fine and there was still traffic coming and he was obviously closer to the traffic and my first instinct was I've got to get this car out of the road. So I managed to find a break in the traffic and pulled up over on to the verge. It wasn't until then I realised there was a massive gaping hole in the windscreen blood all over the steering wheel and then I saw my skull my brains in the rear view mirror and put two and two together and realised what had happened."

Katie underwent a five hour operation where surgeons put a metal mesh in her skull and need forty stitches. Amazingly she was soon up and walking desperate to return to her job as a teacher.

"But it wasn't until I was actually there getting my life back to normal that I realised something is not right. I can't do all of the things that I used to do and it has taken me until recently really to understand the extent of those injuries I mean my brain was actually on show."

Katie in 2017

The injury to her brain had long term effects such as tiredness and problems with her vision. But Katie was also changed.

"I have done my utmost to try and make sure I can get back as much of the old Katie as possible but I think recently I have come to terms with the fact I have just got to get on with the new Katie."

Now Katie wants to use her experience to help others. She has started a blog called Everyday Extraordinary.

The blog goes live today, writing it Katie says has also helped her recovery.

"A yes it's helped me but B if that can help just one other person deal with a horrendous situation they are in then I'll feel like it's all be worthwhile."

A freak accident changed Katie's life forever. But it's an accident she's now wants to use to help others.