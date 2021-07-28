A deaf woman who took High Court action after complaining about a lack of British Sign Language interpreters at Government Covid-19 briefings in England has won a compensation fight.

Katie Rowley, who is in her 30s and from Leeds, took legal action against Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.

Ms Rowley, a self-employed actor and writer, said the Government had breached obligations to make broadcasts accessible to deaf people under equality legislation.

Ministers disputed this and lawyers representing Mr Gove said Ms Rowley's claim should be dismissed.

Katie Rowley took legal action against Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Credit: PA Images

A judge based in London made a ruling in Ms Rowley's favour of Wednesday.

Mr Justice Fordham said the absence of any British sign language interpretation for "data briefings" on September 21 2020 and October 12 2020 constituted "discrimination" against Ms Rowley.

He said damages would be assessed by a judge in a county court and added that the Government was not "in present or continuing breach".

Similar briefings by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon and from Stormont in Northern Ireland included British Sign Language interpreters on screen.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said after the ruling: "We are pleased that the court ruled our policy of using on-screen British Sign Language interpreters was lawful during the pandemic.

"Our priority has always been to reach the largest possible audience with important public information, and we will continue to ensure that British sign language interpretation is made available during Covid-19 briefings."

Officials said there had been more than 170 Covid briefings and "only two" had been found to be unlawful because British sign language was not provided on screen.