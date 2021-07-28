Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy drowned at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve yesterday.

Emergency Services were called to the body of water in Scunthorpe on Tuesday afternoon after the teenager got into difficulty whilst swimming at the nature reserve, the boy's body was later found by police divers.

The news follows a spate of drownings in the Calendar region during the recent hot weather.

Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to them - they are particularly looking for a man who is believed to have seen what happened, he is described as wearing a black polo shirt with grey denim shorts, and is reported to have white hair and a beard.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: "Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones at this very sad and difficult time.

"They are being supported by our specialist trained officers, as they come to terms with the tragic incident.

"The local neighbourhood police team will continue to support and speak to residents in the area and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns."