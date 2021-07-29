Rugby League World Cup tournament chief executive Jon Dutton says the chances of the 2021 World Cup taking place this autumn are 50-50.

Dutton told a press conference he does not expect Australia and New Zealand to change their minds about not taking part in the tournament, citing safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the options to postpone or cancel remain on the table.

Dutton says the World Cup directors have held two emergency board meetings since the bombshell announcement eight days ago and his priority is to speak to players in Australia in an effort to allay safety fears.

A decision on whether the tournament will go ahead will be announced in the next few weeks.

Games are due to be held in Leeds, Hull, York, Sheffield, Huddersfield and Doncaster.