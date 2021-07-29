The government has announced new flood protection funding for Hebden Bridge and the Lincolnshire coast.

The funding will be used to protect homes and businesses in Hebden Bridge by reducing the risk of flooding from the River Calder, Rochdale Canal and surface water flooding in the town centre and upper sections of Hebden Bridge.

The government has said that the funding will protect 186 homes and 200 businesses in Hebden Bridge and provide the community with time to respond to flooding.

Environment Agency Flood Risk Management Advisor, Christian Merriman said: "We are working with Calderdale Council to design and build a Flood Alleviation Scheme for Hebden Bridge.

"The scheme will reduce flood risk from the rivers, the canal and surface water, and will consist of; raising and strengthening river walls; improving protection to riverside properties; surface water drainage improvements and pumping and a canal overflow.

"In some locations, the scheme will use glass panels and raising barriers to minimise intrusion on river views."

In Lincolnshire, £8.5 million will be invested along 26 miles of the Lincolnshire coast to reduce the risk of tidal flooding between Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point.

The sea defences will protect 30,000 homes and businesses, 19,00 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land, according to the environment agency.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "The tragic recent events in Germany and Belgium serve as a sobering reminder of how devastating flooding can be.

"We are standing by communities and will bolster defences against flooding across England with many thousands of more properties better protected by 2027.

"It’s important we take action right across the system. Our comprehensive plan will achieve this by tightening planning procedures, helping more people access insurance and making homes more resilient to the effects of flooding."