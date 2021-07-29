A civic reception has been organised to give a heroes’ welcome to the Featherstone Rovers as West Yorkshire celebrates the club’s success in winning the rugby league's 1895 Cup.

Wakefield Council will be hosting the team at the Town Hall on 23 August to commemorate their victory on behalf of supporters across the area.

The Wembley Stadium clash on 17 July saw the Rovers take on York City Knights, winning 41-34.

The council has also announced a presentation for the Castleford Tigers after the Super League side made it to Wembley to take on St Helens in the Challenge Cup final, but lost the game 12-26.

The leader of Wakefield Council, Cllr Denise Jeffery, said: "We are incredibly proud of Featherstone Rovers and the Castleford Tigers for reaching their finals at Wembley – it is a huge achievement in itself. Whilst it wasn’t Castleford’s day, I am absolutely delighted for Featherstone Rovers and their superb win.

"I am very much looking forward to welcoming the Featherstone team and the support staff to the Town Hall, on behalf of the residents of our district, and to recognise this tremendous success that has come from the hard work and effort of all those involved."

The Chairman of Featherstone Rovers, Mark Campbell, said: "We are extremely honoured as a club to receive this recognition from the council. We take very seriously our role as ambassadors for the town of Featherstone and the city of Wakefield so we feel humbled that the council has recognised our efforts in this way."

Cllr Jeffery said: "I am also pleased that we will be marking Castleford Tigers achievement of getting to the final with a presentation tribute from the Council, which is something they were very pleased to have.

"Top class rugby is at the heart of this district and I am already looking forward to next season which holds so many possibilities for Wakefield, Castleford and Featherstone."