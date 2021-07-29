Rail staff at Hull Trains are going on strike next month as part of an ongoing dispute over pensions.

The transport union RMT has confirmed that industrial action will be taken by workers every Sunday throughout August, starting on the 8th, in response to plans to close the company's final salary pension scheme. RMT says it is also leading a ban on overtime and continuous rest day working from Monday, 2 August, until further notice.

The union’s General Secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "RMT remains fully committed to defending our members rights to a decent pension in retirement and will do everything in its power to protect our members final salary pension rights.﻿

“This is a well-funded scheme with a healthy valuation report and there is absolutely no need for the company to take this drastic step of closing it down. RMT remains available for talks but the action from Monday onwards is back on.”

Train bosses say a "near-normal service" will be offered to passengers despite the strike action.

FirstGroup Rail Division's Managing Director for Non-Franchised Businesses, Andy Mellors, said: "We are extremely disappointed with RMT’s decision to take wholly avoidable industrial action at a time when people have been looking forward to travelling with Hull Trains again.

“We have been engaging with union representatives and consulting extensively with members about closing the company’s final salary pension scheme since October 2020 and we have explained why we believe our proposals are essential. "As a direct result of the feedback received during the consultation, we revised our offer to include an additional company contribution for those employees who are existing members of the scheme we are proposing to close. RMT consulted with their members and unfortunately, they chose to vote for industrial action against the proposed pension changes a few months ago. Changes to the pension arrangements are essential in order to preserve the future viability of our business."