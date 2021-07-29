Police have arrested three people after a man died in Skipton last night.

Officers were called to Aireville Park at around 8pm. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died shortly afterwards.

All three men who were arrested remain in police custody - one was arrested in Skipton not long after the incident, and two were arrested today at properties in West Yorkshire.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time, and would particularly like to speak to drivers who may have dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

Det Insp Steve Menzies from the North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man lost his life. Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

“Information that the public may have is vitally important to us, and to the man’s family, so I urge anyone with any information to please make contact.”

Anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference number NYP-28072021-0451.