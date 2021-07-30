Play video

Video report by Jon Hill

Shopkeepers in Lincoln say a decision to close some of the city’s public toilets sends out the “wrong message” at a critical time when they want to focus on welcoming visitors back to their high streets.

Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition calling for the toilets on Westgate to be kept open, but the City of Lincoln Council says it cannot afford the tens of thousands of pounds that would be needed to save them.

Save Our Loos campaigner Fiona Purkiss said: "The toilets are absolutely vital to the people of Lincoln, we've all had our lives restricted for the last 15 months and we’ve had to stay at home and out of the area.

"Businesses are coming back, and people are coming back to the city. We all want to go out and it's important we enjoy the city again, but you can't if you can't go to the loo."

The toilets on Westgate are not the only ones to be closing. Others at The Lawn and Newport Arch will be permanently shut, and others at Lucy Tower and South Park will be open for special events only. The council aims to save £86,000 a year.

Shopkeeper Nick Ridout said tourists are the lifeblood of the city, and has called for the decision to be reversed after a challenging year of the pandemic.

He said: "I think the message going out is people are coming here on tourist trips, some coming from a long way away, and they arrive, get out of the car in the main parking areas - Westgate and The Lawn - and the message they're getting is, if you want to go to the toilet after your long journey, it's a 10 minute walk that way."

Play video

Responding to the concerns raised by campaigners, the leader of City of Lincoln Council, Cllr Ric Metcalfe (Lab), said: "The council is well aware of the importance of public toilets, which is why we are keeping the vast majority of our toilet provision in Lincoln open, so this is only affecting one or two of our facilities and the main one that has caused more concern than any other is the provision at Westgate in Uphill Lincoln.

"We've taken the view, given that we are forced to make some savings in our budget, that because there is a very good facility only four or five minutes away from the Westgate toilets that we are proposing to mothball, that that is a reasonable alternative. So we don't think it will have an adverse impact on the very important role that public toilets play in maximising footfall and ensuring that Lincoln is a thriving business centre."