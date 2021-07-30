Play video

Video report by Victoria Whittam

The wife of a missing man from Skipton has made an emotional plea to help find her husband after he disappeared while out walking on holiday in Greece.

Searches have been underway on the Greek island of Serifos to find 69-year-old David Wolstenhulme, who is an experienced walk leader and has not been seen since he set off on 25 June.

At just 29 square miles across, with little vegetation, David’s family believed the specially-trained dogs and drones that joined the search in the following days would be able to locate him quickly on the island.

The island is very sparse. Credit: VicSteffanu

His wife Heide says he was not carrying enough money or the paperwork needed to leave Serifos, yet search teams have failed to find any trace of him.

Now Heide and David's sister Carole Hulland are desperate for answers.

Heide said: "He'd got quite a broad-brimmed blue Tilley hat on, bright blue shorts and rucksack, proper walking boots and just a dark blue t-shirt, so he would have stood out. We just can't imagine what has happened to him, whether he has had an accident and he's rolled somewhere where he can't be seen, it's just unbelievable."

David was wearing a similar outfit when he went missing. Credit: Family Photo

Carole said: "They have described him as an elderly British tourist who's gone missing, and you think elderly? I don't look at Dave like that because he'd do 20 miles, no problem, he walks with both my sons and he keeps up with them."

The authorities don't think David has left the island. His bank cards haven't been used and he didn't have a passport with him when he disappeared.

Heide said: "To get on a ferry, he'd have needed the NHS print-out confirming that we have had both jabs and a form that you fill in for the ferries as well, so you can't just wander onto a ferry like you normally could.

"There's an organisation in Greece that has put out a silver alert and that has been put on Greek television."

David's mobile phone records indicate he was close to the start of the walk when it was last registered by the network, though the handset has yet to be recovered.

Carole said: "We are just trying to take every avenue we can to keep it alive really, I don't want them to forget about Dave. They are still searching. But we want it to be fresh in people's minds, to have some peace, to lay Dave to rest and we just want to know."