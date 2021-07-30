Police believe body found in River Ouse is missing York pensioner

Police searching for a missing 76-year-old from York believe that they have recovered his body from the River Ouse at Clifton Ings.

Emergency services were called to the river last night (July 29) after a member of the public spotted someone in the water between the Clifton Bridge and the A1237.

Anthony Atkinson was last seen on July 27 when he left his home in the Acomb area of York for a walk - they said it was out of character for him to be away from home and out of contact for so long.

Although the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be Mr Atkinson - police have said his family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

Police enquiries are continuing to investigate the missing person case - anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.