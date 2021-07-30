Trampolinist Bryony Page has claimed her second Olympic medal after bouncing her way to bronze on the trampoline in Tokyo.

Five years ago she became the first British person to win an Olympic medal in the event when she won silver in Rio.

Bryony trains and lives in Sheffield and has overcome a series of injuries since the last Olympics and she said she still doesn't have a fully healed foot.

Bryony, who is originally from Crewe, said: "I can’t quite believe it still. The day went painfully slow and painfully quick at the same time.

"I’m extremely happy and relieved, I can’t believe I’ve got a second Olympic medal, it’s amazing.

"I hoped I could do it, I put a bit of pressure on myself about it. At the start of the cycle I choose to have surgery on my ankle to fix an issue I’d been struggling with for a few years.

"The first surgery didn’t solve the injury so I had to go in again and I was out for two years. My second surgery caused of bit of nerve damage and that put some doubt in my mind about whether I could get back on the trampoline."

She added: "I was so grateful to be back doing what I loved and try to get back to the standard I was in Rio and then pushing on. I might not have shown my very best today but it was the best I could have done."