Covid-19: Circus hosts pop-up vaccination clinic in Halifax

People visiting the circus in Halifax are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and get their covid jab this weekend, alongside performers.Circus Extreme has joined a long list of sites taking part in the covid vaccination programme in an effort to make it as easy as possible to get jabbed.

Located in a pop-up clinic just outside the Big Top, even people without tickets to the show can still get protected.

People can visit the nhs.uk website to book an appointment or find vaccine sites in their area.

More than 2,000 sites have already taken part in the NHS covid vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history and fastest in the world, which has delivered more than 70 million doses and fully protected more than 31.5 million.

With 87% of adults having had at least one dose, and 7 in 10 now fully vaccinated, the NHS is making a concerted effort to get as many people protected as possible.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for NHS England's vaccination programme said:"From festivals to farm shops, circus tents and stadiums, NHS teams are working hard to set up vaccine clinics at a huge range of popular locations, all with the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

So roll up that sleeve and grab your jab at one of the many walk-in sites open this weekend – it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loves ones.”

John Haze, director of Circus Extreme, added: “It may not be the normal thing you expect to see when you enter the Circus Extreme Big Top but we are really proud to be supporting the NHS covid vaccination programme.

We had no hesitation in letting the NHS host a walk-in clinic in the tent so that more people can get their jab at a convenient time, and we hope lots people will take up this offer."