A 74 year old man has died after being hit by a car in Gainsborough.

It happened on Friday 30th July when officers were flagged down by a motorist in Middlefield Lane to report a man seriously injured in the road.

Despite efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by specially trained officers.

A police spokesperson said:"We are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and help our investigation. Our enquiries suggest that a Renault Clio, dating from 2006 onwards, may have been involved.

We’d urge anyone who was either driving a Renault Clio last night, or who saw a vehicle matching this description in the area, to get in touch with us."

Roads in Gainsborough have now reopened.