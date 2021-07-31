A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Sheffield.

Police were called to reports that a man had been attacked on Windy House Lane in the city on Thursday 29th July at around 11.55pm. The 42 year old victim was found with critical injuries and was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

The 15 year old suspect was arrested this morning. It follows the arrest of a 49 year old man yesterday also on suspicion of murder.

Police are appealing for any other witnesses to come forward.