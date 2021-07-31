Police investigating an assault on a woman in woodland in Ilkley have issued an electronic image of a man they would like to talk to.

The woman in her 30's was pushed towards a white van parked up near to Hollings Wood Rise after being approached by two men and assaulted. She managed to escape to safety but suffered injuries to her face and arms. It happened at Panorama Woods on Wednesday 28 July, between 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Officers also say they are particularly keen to hear from two dog walkers who may have witnessed the incident or circumstances leading up to it.

The first suspect has been described as an Asian male, late 20s, 5ft 10”, slim, athletic build and dark hair, shaved on the sides and styled similar to a quiff. The second suspect has been described as a white male, bigger build than the first male and wearing grey coloured clothing.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are also appealing for two witnesses that were walking dogs in the Queens Drive area of Ilkley at the time to come forward. One dog was white and the other was of sandy colour. These witnesses may have information that could assist the investigation."