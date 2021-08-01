Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Sheffield earlier this week have named him as Alan Anthony Marcus Sumner.

Alan, who was know to his friends as Anthony, was attacked on Windy House Lane in Manor just before midnight on Thursday (19 July).

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, leading the inquiry, said: “We are doing everything we can to establish the sequence of events that led to the tragic death of Anthony

''Officers remain in the area today and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them, they are there to support you.

DCI Palmer added: “We know there may have been people in the area who witnessed the incident, but have yet to come forward with information.

''You might think your input is insignificant, but any information you have could be crucial for our investigation

I’d also ask that people check their CCTV cameras and dash-cams for any footage recorded around the time of the incident that might help us

''It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on Anthony's family and friends, and our thoughts are with them and the wider community, who are coming to terms with what has happened.“

A 49-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Sheffield, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.