Investigation launched after 18-year-old woman assaulted in Doncaster

An investigation has been launched in Doncaster after a woman was assaulted in Wheatley.

Police were called at 4.55am on Sunday to reports that an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted on Armthorpe Road, between Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Sandringham Road.

The victim was allegedly approached by an unknown man who grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Enquiries are underway to identify the suspect, who is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins, aged in either his late teens to early 20s, of an average build with dark hair and features with dark stubble.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said officers are conducting extra patrols in the area.

“We have deployed extensive resources whilst we carry out our enquiries.

“You will see a heightened police presence throughout this afternoon and into the evening, please go and speak to officers if you have any concerns, they are there to help.

Anyone who was in the area before or at the time of the incident is being urged to contact the police.