Lincolnshire doctor backs campaign to send vital antigen tests to India

A doctor from Boston, who is backing a charity campaign to support the fight against the virus in India, says she feels 'fortunate' to be able to help communities in Lincolnshire and in her home city in India.

Dr Bhasha Mukherjee's family is from Kolkata, and she has spent the pandemic working on the frontline in the UK, including at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

Dr Mukherjee's now working with the Hope Foundation to send much-needed antigen testing kits to Kolkata. The foundation is sending kits donated by DAM Health to their hospital in Kolkata and is also working with street children and families living in slums.

''It's really important to find out which children have had the illness, and who has immunity. It's really with the whole Covid relief.''

Her experiences of treating patients here has inspired her to raise awareness of the situation in India where Covid-19 antibodies have been detected in 67% of India's population - showing just how badly the country's been hit by the pandemic.

''I've been feeling fortunate, not just to help community here, but have a small role in helping communities worldwide. Covid numbers in India have been really high, and I have family members there.''

Dr Mukherjee has worked across three different trusts and has seen the effect the pandemic has had on the NHS, the staff, the patients, and their families.

''I'd say it's been an emotional journey. It was exhausting feeling like we don't know when this will end. The really powerful point was getting vaccinated in keeping us safe.''

