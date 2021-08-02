More than 190,000 rural homes and businesses in Yorkshire will get next-generation gigabit broadband under a £5 billion plan to level up internet access across the UK.

Project Gigabit is a government scheme to upgrade broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas.

Up to 195,000 buildings in the area are in line to be connected to lightning-fast speeds in 2023.

62,000 premises in South Yorkshire will benefit at a cost of £61-£103 million.

133,000 premises in West and North Yorkshire will get connected through a £128-£218m investment

The Project Gigabit programme targets properties that would otherwise have been left behind in broadband companies’ rollout plans, prioritising those that currently have the slowest connections

Their available speeds will rocket to more than 1,000 megabits or one gigabit per second - enough to download a HD movie in less than 30 seconds and lay the foundations for tomorrow’s tech such as 8K-quality video streaming.

It means families no longer having to battle over bandwidth and will give people in rural areas the freedom to live and work more flexibly with the speed and reliability needed to start and run businesses.

Work to connect these areas will start in October 2023.