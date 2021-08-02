The south Asian frame runner hoping to compete at the next Olympics

Play video

A runner from Worksop, whose dream is to blaze a trail in the sport of frame running, says he hopes to inspire others like him.

Rafi Solaiman is a frame runner which is a type of racing for athletes with impaired balance use a frame on wheels to compete.

When he was twelve years old, Rafi had a stroke which led to a brain haemorrhage, leaving him to spend his 13th birthday and Christmas in Sheffield children's hospital learning to walk and talk again.

Now eight years on, he is running all over the world.

''I would never have been to Dubai if it wasn't for race running, that was for the World Para Athletics Championship. Berlin and Barcelona, I don't think I would have gone to these places if it wasn't for running, so I'm very thankful.''

Credit: ITV Calendar News

Frame running isn't yet recognised as a Paralympic sport but it hasn't stopped Rafi from chasing his dream to compete at Paris 2024.

His coach, who has been training him for three years said Rafi can only get better.

Rafi, who is from a south asian background, says he hopes to inspire others like him.

''That's the big dream, I've always wanted to be that role model for someone and if I can be that when i'm older then that's my dream.''