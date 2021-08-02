Play video

Controversial plans to store nuclear waste near a Lincolnshire tourist hotspot have come under fire from residents.

A Government organisation, Radioactive Waste Management, would like to convert a former gas processing plant into a storage facility.

If the scheme goes ahead the waste would be kept underground just a few miles from Mablethorpe.

Residents fear the plans could devastate tourism in the area, and now a petition to block the plans has attracted two thousand signatures.

Jackie has run a pub in Theddlethorpe for fifteen years, and says the plans are ''outrageous.'' She is concerned about leakage and increased traffic.

Play video

The area attracts a hundred thousand visitors each year, bringing in millions to the local economy. Lincolnshire County Council say planing permission wouldn't come from them rather it would come from a national infrastructure team.

Radioactive Waste management say they're in ''very early discussions'' with the authority but said that any development would be safe.