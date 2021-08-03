Attempt sexual assault: Woman found in distressed state in Boston

Police are investigating an attempt sexual assault after a woman was found in a distressed state in Boston.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses in the area of Mitre Lane between 4.30am and 5.30am on 1st August.

The suspect is described as white, slim build, with short, cropped, brown hair. He was wearing or carrying a hooded blue gilet / body warmer.

It is believed he headed towards John Adam’s Way via Pump Square following the incident. A police spokesperson said: "We are urging anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact us.

We are specifically asking for any drivers with dash cam, who were in the areas mentioned (Mitre Lane / Silver Street / Pump Square and John Adam’s Way) between 4.30 and 5.20 am, to review their footage to see if they may have captured the incident or the suspect."