Video report by ITV's Katie Oscroft

Researchers in Leeds are hoping to raise nearly half a million pounds for a groundbreaking trial of a cannabis-based drug to treat an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The treatment could help to prolong the lives of patients like Ben Hurd from Goldthorpe in South Yorkshire. Ben was diagnosed with grade four glioblastoma three years ago. He is currently on a specialist form of chemotherapy which doctors have said is his last option.

It has also been welcomed by the Wakefield family of Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska who died from a glio-blastoma tumour last year. She spent her precious last days with her family. And for Lydia's mother and sister it gave them chance to say goodbye.

Lydia's sister, Carrie Carfrae said: "Those three weeks I don't know how we would have coped if we hadn't had those final three weeks, to say good bye really."

Her mother Vicky said this research is 'vital' for people who may find themselves in similar situations.

The father of Olympic gold medallist Tom Daly died from a brain tumour aged just 40, ten years ago. He never saw his son's finest hour but Daly is backing the appeal for donations to fund the science.

In a video to promote the trial, Daley said: “We are reaching out to all you individual heroes and supporters, to help fund this groundbreaking trial.

“When you donate, you’ll receive a link for your social media badge of honour. Join our community, spread the word and help us pave the way to beating brain tumours”.

The Brain Tumour Charity launched an appeal to help raise £450,000 needed for the new three-year trial, which is due to begin recruiting some 232 patients at 15 hospitals across the UK early next year.

Professor Susan Short from Leeds University said:"Nobody is pretending it is a cure but I think anything we can offer these patients which may extend their survival if it is going to be relatively good quailty of life is very important."

If the trial proves successful, they hope it could represent one of the first additions to NHS treatment for glioblastoma patients in more than a decade.