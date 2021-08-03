Play video

Video report by ITV's Michael Billington

Four men have been jailed for stabbing to death a student in Hull.

Abdullah Balouchi was pursued by a gang before being stabbed in the back - despite pleading for his attackers to stop. It happened in October 2020.

Last month two men were convicted of murder - and a further two were found guilty of manslaughter.

Abdullah's father, Dr Farouk Balouchi, said the death of his son tore at the fabric of his existence.

He said:" We haven't lost him. He will remains in our hearts. He will always be alive in our hearts. So we will never lose Abdullah, he will always be with us."

Dr Farouk Balouchi with his son Abdullah

On sentencing Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent, Robert Clark said, “Whilst these convictions and lengthy sentences will not bring back Abdullah, I hope they will provide the Balouchi family with some sense of closure as they continue to grieve for their loved one.”

“I just, again, want to thank them for their strength, courage and dignity during what has been a very painful and difficult time, one that no family should have to endure.”

“Abdullah’s murder was a senseless act bringing the most violent of crime onto the streets of Hull, effecting not only the Abdullah’s family and friends but also this close knit community. We continue to work closely in the area around Spring Bank to unite people and make sure that it is a safe place for everyone to live and work.”

Peter Balog (22) from Scunthorpe was sentenced to life imprisonment with a requirement to serve a minimum of 21 years before becoming eligible to be considered for release after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Peter Balog

Abdirahman Aadan (18) of Pendrill Street, Hull will be kept at Her Majesty’s pleasure for a minimum of 17 years (due to being aged 17 at the time of conviction) before becoming eligible to be considered for release after he was found guilty of murder.

Khalid Aadan (19) of Pendrill Street, Hull has been sentenced to 10 years detention in a young offenders institute with a requirement to serve a minimum of two thirds of that period before consideration can be given to the remaining period being served in the community under licence.

Khalid Aadan (20)

Mohamed Aadan (20) of Pendrill Street, Hull has been sentenced to 10 years detention in a young offenders institute with a requirement to serve a minimum of two thirds of that period before consideration can be given to the remaining period being served in the community under licence.