Hull's Freedom Festival: all you need to know before the event gets underway

The Freedom Festival in Hull, which was held online last year due to Covid, will return in real life as well as in a virtual format in just a few weeks.

Audiences are set to be entertained with more thrilling performances. Credit: PA Images

The international arts event is going to be held over 16 days for the first time, from 20 August - 5 September. This is to allow organisers to manage audiences safely.

The festival has previously drawn crowds of more than 10,000 people, who come to watch the bold work of artists and performers. Credit: PA Images

How can I get tickets?

Tickets, which are free, will be available from this weekend. They go on sale on Saturday 7 August from 10am.

Our presenter David Hirst has been speaking to Artistic Director Mikey Martins. He began by asking how it feels to be bringing the festival back...

More information about the event can be found here.