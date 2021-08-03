Hull's Freedom Festival: all you need to know before the event gets underway
The Freedom Festival in Hull, which was held online last year due to Covid, will return in real life as well as in a virtual format in just a few weeks.
The international arts event is going to be held over 16 days for the first time, from 20 August - 5 September. This is to allow organisers to manage audiences safely.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets, which are free, will be available from this weekend. They go on sale on Saturday 7 August from 10am.
Our presenter David Hirst has been speaking to Artistic Director Mikey Martins. He began by asking how it feels to be bringing the festival back...
