A paedophile who sexually abused a child for five years has been jailed for almost two decades.

Nigha Hussain was around 22 when his offending began in 1995 when his victim was just eight years old.

It stared when he exposed himself in front of the girl on several occasions in Bradford and stopped in 2000. The victim came forward and reported it to West Yorkshire Police in 2014.

Hussain, now 48, of Court Road, Birmingham, was charged with seven counts of indecent assault, three counts of attempted rape of a child and indecency with a child.

Hussain was sentenced to 18 years in prison, following a nine-day trial and a unanimous guilty verdict at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday 29 July.

He was given 14 years for attempted rape of a child, four years for indecent assault to run consecutively and three years for indecency with a child, to run concurrently.

Hussain was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

West Yorkshire Police Investigating Officer Deborah Thornes said: “The actions of Hussain had a lasting impact on the victim, which is why she decided to come forward many years later and report what he had done, and I’d like to commend her bravery for doing so.

“Although his crimes were committed years ago, it does not diminish the severity of his actions, and I am glad that he has been brought to justice and will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars. It’s a small price to pay on the lasting impact his actions had on this victim.

“I would encourage anyone who has been subject to this type of behaviour to please contact West Yorkshire Police, you will be listened too, and we will do our utmost to bring the perpetrator to justice.”