19 men arrested in Bradford as part of historic child sexual abuse investigation

Police investigating historic allegations of child sexual abuse in Bradford have arrested 19 men as part of an ongoing operation.

The individuals were arrested from addresses in the Bradford District during a month-long operation.

All 19 men, aged between 36 and 55 have all been interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

The allegations relate to offences, which are reported to have occurred in the Bradford District between 2000 and 2005 and relate to one female victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police, said:

"This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Tackling child abuse and safeguarding children is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences."