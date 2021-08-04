A maritime mystery: Have you seen the Hull Kraken?

Play video

Video report by Michael Billington

If you have passed through Hull city centre in the last few days - you may have been alarmed by the sight of something emerging from some of the most recognisable landmarks....

Giant tentacles have appeared around Queen Victoria Square and along the waterfront. Rather than be fearful, it is hoped people will be drawn back into the city after months of lockdown.

The project is to raise awareness of the city's maritime history and organisers are hoping the mythical creature will spark the imagination of visitors about what might be in the depths of oceans that Hull mariners sailed upon.

We're really excited about this tentacle take-over - our Kraken's love to explore new cities. But please watch out - like the rest of us they haven't been allowed out much recently and they do like a cuddle! Luke Egan, Designs in Air

Families will get the chance to see this new bespoke inflatable commission for the Hull Maritime project between Friday 6 and Thursday 26 August.

The Kraken's trail...

It will begin at the Hull Maritime Museum, with some surprises along the way including characters and living statues, theatre performances and live music.

A map of the trail will be available at the Kraken Headquarters in Queen Victoria Square, the tourist information pod within Paragon Interchange, the Museums Quarter and can be downloaded here.

Maritime themed events will also take place within the Museums Quarter on the High Street on 7, 12 and 21 August, 11am and 3pm. Fun craft activities, a show and tell with objects from the museum's collection and the team will be on hand to update families on the progress of the transformational project.

Kino McDonald: Designs in Air.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council, said: "Developed by the Hull Maritime project, this three-week sculpture installation aims to bring some much-needed fun and excitement during the summer holidays.

"This will be the largest city-wide tentacle installation and will again put Hull on the map for all the right reasons.

"This major event in Hull city centre hopes to raise awareness of the Hull Maritime project, the progress to date and more importantly bring people together in a safe way.

"Following a challenging year, we all need to smile again and what better way to do it than to celebrate our maritime heritage with a fantastical imagining of what might be in the deeps of the oceans that generations of Hull mariners sailed upon."