Charity bear raising money to build children's cancer ward damaged in Sheffield

A charity bear that is set to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital has reportedly been vandalised.

The "Be Kind" bear on The Moor was ripped off its plinth and needs significant repairs.

It is believed the bear was damaged on Sunday 1 August. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

It is one of 160 "Bears of Sheffield" sculptures that have been installed in the city this summer as part of a trail.

The bear is one of 160 forming part of a fundraising trail. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The sculptures will eventually be auctioned off to help raise funds for a new Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Police believe the incident happened at around 3.15am on Sunday (1 August) and the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible.Inspector Ali Bywater said: “The bears are a wonderful addition to our city centre and families from across South Yorkshire are getting so much pleasure out of spotting them in their summer holidays.“Even more importantly, they are raising much-needed cash to keep our very precious children’s hospital going – a place which saves children’s lives.“That anyone would want to damage the bears is beyond belief and is completely unacceptable. I want to assure people that we are carrying out enquiries in a bid to identify the offenders. “The damaged bear was covered in the words ‘Be Kind’ – it’s a shame that some people can’t follow that simple bit of advice. If you know who is responsible, then please contact us.”

The bear has been taken to be repaired and the damage is being assessed. Anyone with information is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.